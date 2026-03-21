A Vibrant Celebration of Son Tra Blossoms

The morning of March 21, 2026, brought a vibrant energy to Ngoc Chien as the annual Son Tra Flower Festival hit its stride. Bathed in the soft, ethereal glow of spring, the mountainside appeared as if dusted by a late-season snow, the signature white blossoms of the son tra (mountain apple) trees were in full, glorious bloom, framing the valley in a sea of ivory.

The village square transformed into a bustling marketplace, a sensory patchwork where stalls showcased the region’s signature agricultural specialties. Local artisans proudly displayed jars of golden wild honey, fragrant Shan Tuyet tea, and bundles of medicinal herbs harvested from the high peaks. The air was thick with the tempting aroma of "mac khen" spiced meats and sticky rice, drawing visitors from stall to stall.

Between bites of these local treats, visitors and ethnic communities alike were treated to a series of spirited cultural performances that captured the heart and heritage of Son La. A kaleidoscope of color filled the stage as members of the Hmong, Thai, and La Ha communities performed traditional dances in their finest hand-embroidered attire. The rhythmic echo of the khen flute drifted over the crowd, weaving a melody that felt as ancient as the mountains themselves.

A stunning view of Nam Nghep village, Son La, during the 2026 Son Tra Flower Festival. Photo: VNA

As the sun climbed higher, the festival became more than just an event; it was a profound celebration of resilience and community. In the shared laughter of the marketplace and the collective pride of the performers, the spirit of Ngoc Chien shone as brightly as the blossoms above.

By VNA/VNP