16th legilature’s first session: Acting for people’s interests

The opening sitting was also attended by incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, representatives of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, senior officials from ministries and central agencies, ambassadors and heads of foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations in Hanoi, as well as domestic and international media correspondents based in the capital.Delivering the opening address on behalf of the 15th NA Standing Committee, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man noted that despite numerous difficulties and challenges facing the country, the legislature had continued to make sustained efforts and introduce a number of significant reforms. These included renewed thinking in law-making, greater application of science, technology and innovation, and the assertion of its role as “pioneering in institutional development”, thereby helping to remove bottlenecks and unlock resources for national development.

He stressed that the 16th NA and its members must continue to inherit and build upon the achievements of previous terms, uphold a strong sense of responsibility, political resolve and steadfastness, and adopt modern governance thinking. Deputies should also demonstrate sharp and constructive critical engagement, possess sound legislative skills and a long-term vision, and be capable of addressing emerging issues in line with the rapid development of science and technology, ensuring that laws are not only “sound on paper” but also “effective in practice”.



Acting for the interests of the people



In his keynote address, Secretary Lam underscored that the NA embodies the will, aspirations and mastery of the people; serves as the forum for deciding on major national issues; and translates the Party’s policies into laws, policies and practical organisation strength.

Delegates attend the 16th National Assembly's first session. Photo: VNA

On that basis, he called on the 16th legislature to focus on four key priorities: fundamentally reforming legislative work to build a modern, coherent, stable and feasible legal system conducive to development; enhancing the effectiveness and substance of supreme supervision; strengthening judgement and vision in deciding on critical national issues to ensure timely and accurate decisions aligned with long-term national interests; and continuing to renovate the organisation and operational methods of the NA to make it more professional, responsive, and closely connected to the public.