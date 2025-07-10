YouTube Shorts contest promotes digital transformation in tourism

Themed “Go to chill, feel to love”, the competition invites participants to create up to 60-second videos capturing the essence of Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

A new initiative marking the 65th anniversary of Vietnam’s tourism sector has been launched - a YouTube Shorts travel video contest titled “Vietnam: Travel to Love!”.

Organised by the Centre for Tourism Information under the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), in collaboration with YouTube and MCV Group, the three-month contest aims to encourage content creators and travel lovers to showcase the beauty of the landscapes, people, and culture of Vietnam through short videos, to international audiences in an emotionally engaging and modern way.

Themed “Go to chill, feel to love”, the competition invites participants to create up to 60-second videos capturing the essence of Vietnam – from majestic nature, cultural heritage, and regional cuisine to everyday life and the warmth of its people.

Entries may feature personal stories, any travel experience, or fresh perspectives on well-known destinations, all contributing to a richer, more diverse image of Vietnam in the digital age.

With total prizes worth over 100 million VND (3,850 USD), the contest is expected to attract thousands of entries from across the country.

Submissions can be in English or include English subtitles to reach wider global audiences. Outstanding entries will be featured on VNAT's official YouTube channel.

Speaking at the launch, Hoang Quoc Hoa, Director of the Centre for Tourism Information, said the contest was not only a platform for travel and content enthusiasts but also a strategic effort to promote the digital transformation of tourism marketing.

“With the strong global reach of the YouTube platform, we hope that citizens, especially young people and content creators, will actively participate in promoting the image of Vietnamese tourism through their own experiences and perspectives,” Hoa said.

Beyond a competition entry, each video is a positive message that inspires travel, connects communities, and celebrates the unique values of Vietnam.

The contest forms part of a broader national communications campaign aimed at attracting both domestic and international travellers while projecting an image of Vietnam as a beautiful, friendly, and inspiring destination.

Mukpim Anantachai, head of YouTube Partnerships for Vietnam and Thailand, praised the creativity of Vietnam’s digital community, noting that Vietnamese content creators are leading the global digital storytelling trends, helping to spread the essence of Vietnamese culture to international audiences.

She highlighted that their authentic narratives are inspiring global audiences to discover Vietnam.

This collaboration between YouTube and the VNAT helps foster a vibrant global community united by a shared love for Vietnam, she added.

Scan the QR code for full contest details.