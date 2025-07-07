Youth volunteers support operation of local administration model, online public services

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Hanoi sets up 126 volunteer teams to support public service centres. (Photo: VNA)

More than 4,800 volunteer youth teams with over 241,000 members have been mobilised nationwide to support the operation of the two-tier local administration model and promote the provision of online public services.

A ceremony was held in Hanoi on July 7 to mark the start of a two-month campaign running through August.

Volunteers are tasked with assisting local authorities and communities in digital transformation efforts and improving administrative efficiency.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Minh Triet, President of the Vietnam Students' Association, emphasised that the youth must take the lead in innovation and public services. He described the volunteer teams as "community digital engineers" working hand-in-hand with citizens and local administrations to enhance digital literacy and expand access to online public services.

Key tasks include updating population data following administrative mergers, guiding residents in using the VNeID app and digital platforms, training local officials in digital skills, and promoting awareness of digital transformation at grassroots level.

The programme prioritises 286 remote border communes, wards and special areas, where coordination between local youth units is seen as crucial. Volunteers are deployed across three main functions: supporting officials with administrative procedures, helping people and businesses submit online applications and payments, and offering digital training through creative models such as mobile tech clinics and grassroots tech groups.

Initial results from the first week show strong engagement. In Lam Dong, over 24,700 citizens received assistance at public service centres. In Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, thousands of young volunteers have helped residents complete online forms and held digital skills classes, especially for the elderly.

Elsewhere, youth teams in provinces like Quang Tri, Ca Mau, and Khanh Hoa have helped set up infrastructure for the new two-tier local administration model. In Hung Yen, hundreds of volunteer teams went door-to-door supporting ID verification and data synchronisation.

Innovative models such as “Digital Literacy for All” and “Community Tech Groups” have reached remote villages, helping narrow the digital divide. Police youth teams have also contributed, forming over 1,000 tech-focused units and organising more than 1,600 digital skills workshops nationwide.

With strong coordination, dedicated volunteers, and scalable models, the youths are playing a pivotal role in grassroots digital transformation, bringing public services closer to the people./.