Youth - Key force in preserving, promoting national cultural values

Youth delegates take part in hands-on cultural experiences such as calligraphy writing, Dong Ho folk painting, mask painting, traditional games, and exchanges with young performers of “tuong”, “cheo” and “cai luong” theatre. Photo: VNA



A series of activities highlighting youth's role in preserving and promoting Vietnam’s cultural heritage was held in Hanoi on March 24 to mark the 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931–2026).



The programme was organised by the Youth Union of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with youth unions from several agencies and organisations, including the Vietnam News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnam Electricity, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the State Capital Investment Corporation. The event also launched the initiative titled “Bringing youth members to cultural venues”.



Held at the Vietnam National Traditional Theatre under the theme “Proud of 95 years of tradition – Youth spreading national cultural values”, the programme attracted more than 500 youth union officials and members, alongside representatives of ministries, agencies and enterprises.



Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong commended the coordinating units for organising a meaningful programme. He called for stronger political and ideological education among young people, aligned with the implementation of Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture, while fostering a generation that values national culture, links cultural development with economic growth, and actively participates in cultural industries and international integration.



He also urged youth to further promote their pioneering and creative role in preserving, promoting and popularising cultural values, particularly traditional art forms, while developing innovative cultural products with practical application and market value. Emphasis was placed on accelerating the application of science, technology and digital transformation in cultural activities to modernise creative approaches and bring Vietnamese culture to global audiences.



During the programme, participants watched the political “cai luong” (reformed opera) performance “No Nuoc Non”, staged by the Vietnam National Traditional Theatre. The play portrays President Ho Chi Minh’s journey seeking ways for national salvation and his leadership in Vietnam’s revolutionary cause, highlighting the historical and ideological significance of the revolutionary path he chose. The production blends multiple traditional art forms, vividly recreating Vietnam’s cultural landscape from north to south.



Youth delegates also took part in hands-on cultural experiences such as calligraphy writing, Dong Ho folk painting, mask painting, traditional games, and exchanges with young performers of “tuong”, “cheo” and “cai luong” theatre.



The initiative “Bringing youth members to traditional theatres” has become a flagship model of the ministry’s Youth Union in recent years, helping popularise traditional arts among the public, particularly younger generations, and contributing to the implementation of the Politburo’s cultural development orientation under Resolution 80. The model has since been expanded across Government Youth Union organisations and several localities nationwide, attracting thousands of participants.



Earlier, delegates and youth members from the six participating units laid wreaths at the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh and offered incense at House No. 67 within the Presidential Palace historical site.



Building on the Union’s 95-year legacy, youth organisations from the participating agencies have launched numerous practical initiatives aligned with their respective political and professional missions. Community volunteer campaigns have been widely implemented, particularly in disadvantaged areas, demonstrating young people’s sense of responsibility and aspiration to contribute./.