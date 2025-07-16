Young OVs explore homeland’s gong culture

A young OV experiences playing T'rung, a traditional musical instrument, in Dak Lak as part of the Vietnam Summer Camp 2025. Photo: VNA

More than 100 young overseas Vietnamese (OVs) from 31 countries and territories immerse themselves in the resonance of traditional gongs in the central province of Dak Lak on July 15 as part of the ongoing Vietnam Summer Camp 2025 held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV).



In its third day, the camp offered the young participants a unique opportunity to explore the region’s rich culture, history, and economic potential. The programme’s highlight was an evening immersion in the gong culture where the OVs enjoyed vibrant traditions of the E de ethnic minority group, including hands-on experience with traditional musical instruments, highlands folk songs, and coffee culture.



Vilatda Moungkhounsin, aged 22 from Laos, shared enthusiasm about the first visit to Dak Lak, saying playing the T'rung musical instrument was fascinating.



SCOV Vice Chairwoman Ngo Thi Thanh Mai said the summer camp is a call and invitation for the young OVs to carry forward the homeland’s values of peace, compassion, tolerance, and aspiration for development.



This year's event is carefully curated to bridge Vietnam’s historical legacy with its dynamic present, helping young the OVs discover the homeland's regions, culture, and history and witness current economic development opportunities and the nation's overall progress.



The camp runs from July 13-26, with activities taking place in Ho Chi Minh City, Dak Lak, Quang Ngai, Da Nang, Quang Tri, Nghe An, Ninh Binh, and Hanoi. In Dak Lak, activities include incense offering at Ho Chi Minh Square, charitable work supporting ethnic minorities, cultural exchanges focused on gong traditions, and a visit to the World Coffee Museum.



The official opening ceremony will be held in Dak Lak on July 16 night while the closing ceremony is planned for July 25 in Hanoi.



The Vietnam Summer Camp has been organised since 2004, with only a two-year interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.