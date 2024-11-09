Making news
Yinxing becomes seventh tropical storm this year
According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, at 4:00am, the typhoon packed maximum sustained winds of level 14 (150-166 km/h) with gusts reaching level 17 (202-220 km/h). It was moving westward at a speed of approximately 15 km/h.
It forecasts that Yinxing would initially move westward towards the northern Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago before shifting its course west-northwest and eventually heading west-southwest towards the waters off the central coast of Vietnam.
However, as the typhoon approaches Hoang Sa, it is expected to weaken, and even downgrade to a tropical depression upon landfall.
Over the next 72 to 120 hours, the typhoon is forecasted to move southwestward at a slower pace of between 10 and 15 km/h, with its intensity continuing to diminish.
Due to the typhoon's influence, strong winds ranging from levels 8 to 11 are expected in the eastern waters of the northern East Sea, with level 14 near the storm's centre and gusts up to level 17.
Sea waves are anticipated to reach about 4 to 6m, creating extremely dangerous sea conditions.
All vessels operating in the affected areas are advised to exercise extreme caution due to the risk of thunderstorms, whirlwinds, and high waves./.