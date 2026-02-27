Yen Tu Spring Festival marks first festive season of world heritage site

Officials and Buddhist monks and nuns offer incense at the opening ceremony of the Yen Tu Spring Festival 2026 on February 26. Photo: VNA

The Yen Tu Spring Festival 2026 opened in the northern province of Quang Ninh on February 26 (the 10th day of the first lunar month), marking an important milestone following the July 2025 UNESCO World Cultural Heritage inscription of the Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac Complex of Monuments and Landscapes.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Van Khang stressed that Yen Tu is a place where not only sacred mountains and rivers converge but the distinctive values of Vietnamese culture and Buddhism also crystallise. More than seven centuries ago, King Tran Nhan Tong chose this sacred mountain to pursue monastic life and founded the Truc Lam Zen sect – a uniquely Vietnamese school of Zen that upholds service to humanity and the nation as its guiding principle.

Participants in a ritual held at the Yen Tu Spring Festival 2026. Photo: VNA

Highlighting the new stature of the heritage site, the provincial leader said the festival is not merely the opening ritual of a new festive season, but also an affirmation of Yen Tu’s position on the world cultural heritage map. The World Heritage title sets higher requirements for the organisation, management and preservation of the heritage space, as well as for the development of spiritual cultural tourism in tandem with safeguarding and promoting Yen Tu’s values.

Sharing his view on the site’s outstanding universal value, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam Jonathan Wallace Baker expressed his impression of Yen Tu’s vibrant spiritual landscape. He affirmed that the inscription represents international recognition of the region’s historical depth and distinctive cultural values.

Cultural heritage can only be sustainable when it is cherished by communities and passed down through generations, he said, adding that UNESCO remains committed to providing technical support to ensure effective management while harmonising conservation and development.

The year 2026 marks a turning point in heritage management in Quang Ninh, with breakthrough welfare policies and technological applications. In appreciation of local residents and visitors who supported the journey to secure the World Heritage status for Yen Tu, the province decided to grant a 100% exemption of entrance fees to Yen Tu scenic sites from 2026 through the end of 2028. In addition, visitors will enjoy free parking at the Ha Kieu bus station through the end of 2026 and complimentary insurance coverage during their visit.

Notably, Quang Ninh has pioneered the application of artificial intelligence to heritage management through an automated visitor recognition system at the site’s entry and exit points. These measures not only improve service quality but also demonstrate a modern governance mindset, creating favourable conditions for the heritage to truly belong to the community.

During the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday, February 14–22, the Yen Tu historical and scenic site welcomed around 171,000 visitors, 2.2 times higher than the same period in 2025, statistics showed.

The 2026 Yen Tu Spring Festival, imbued with the enduring values of the Truc Lam Zen sect and the stature of a world heritage site, is opening a new chapter for Quang Ninh’s tourism. It is not only a sacred pilgrimage destination but also a symbol of the connection between historical legacy and a modern future, and between national spirit and universal human values./.