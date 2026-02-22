YADEA to open 100-million-USD e-motorbike factory in Bac Ninh

YADEA Osta is positioned as its flagship electric scooter and produced on the new Bac Ninh production line. Photo: Bnews/VNA

YADEA Vietnam will inaugurate a 100-million-USD electric motorbike manufacturing plant in Bac Ninh province on March 1, alongside the launch of a new premium model, the YADEA Osta.

The facility, located in Tan Hung Industrial Park, represents the first phase of the company’s investment and forms part of its broader expansion in Southeast Asia. YADEA says the plant is intended to strengthen its manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and support growing demand for electric two-wheelers.

Designed as a smart manufacturing facility, the plant is expected to play a larger role in the company’s regional supply chain. It is projected to create thousands of jobs for local workers and add momentum to Vietnam’s electric motorbike industry, which has seen steady growth in recent years amid the shift toward greener transport options.

The company has indicated that it plans to continue investing in production technology and workforce development in Vietnam as it expands its footprint in the market.

At the same event, YADEA will introduce the YADEA Osta, positioned as its flagship electric scooter and produced on the new Bac Ninh production line. The model features a Neo-Retro design combining classic and contemporary elements, and is tailored to urban commuting conditions. It offers an extended travel range and upgraded battery performance, along with integrated safety and smart features commonly seen in higher-end scooter segments./.