X-band radar operated to forecast rains in Hanoi
The radar is installed at the Hoai Duc Agricultural Meteorological Station by Japan’s Weathernews Inc.
Speaking at the event, VNMHA’s Deputy General Director Hoang Duc Cuong said both sides will build a specific plan to operate the radar, as well as seek resources to maintain its long-term operation.
Kusabiraki Chihito, CEO of Weathernews Inc. said the company uses big data and other advanced technologies in forecasting and analysis, which contributes to improving the accuracy of weather forecasting.
The company proposed a cooperation plan with the VNMHA on developing highly accurate three-hour advance forecasting for severe weather conditions. This would actively support disaster prevention and mitigation efforts, reduce risks and improve productivity for various socio-economic sectors.
On the occasion, Cuong presented the insignia “For the Cause of Natural Resources and Environment” for Kusabiraki./.