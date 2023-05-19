Making news
WTO Director-General hails Vietnam’s role at WTO
The leader, who is on a working visit to Vietnam from May 17 to 19, said she is impressed with Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and hoped that Vietnam will share experiences with developing countries on economic integration and development.
She wished that Vietnam will actively contribute to the WTO’s cooperation priorities in the time to come; soon ratify the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies; and support the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference next year.
In response, the Vietnamese minister affirmed Vietnam's consistent policy of proactively integrating into the world and supporting an open, transparent, fair and rules-based multilateral trading system, in which the WTO plays a central role.
Son stressed that as a responsible member of the WTO, Vietnam always makes efforts to play an active role in the organisation’s cooperation frameworks.
He said the foreign ministry will further work closely with relevant agencies to beef up Vietnam's contributions to the WTO.
The host and guest discussed the WTO’s programmes on training and capacity building for Vietnam's foreign affairs staff, as well as financial and technical support for Vietnam so that the country will make deeper integration and greater practical contributions to the operation of the organisation./.