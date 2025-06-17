Writing contest highlights life of Vietnamese women abroad

Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bui Le Thai poses for a photo with delegates at the contest award ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

An award ceremony was held in Budapest on June 15 for the first-ever literary contest dedicated to Vietnamese women living overseas.

The event held greater significance as it coincided with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Hungary and the 35th anniversary of Vietnam – EU diplomatic ties.

From a pool of 182 submissions by 144 authors from 18 countries, the organisers selected 18 winning pieces in two categories: poetry and prose. The 2,000 USD first prize went to “Vong quay” (The Rotation) by Nguyen Thi Hong An from France. A notable surprise for the jury was 76-year-old Huynh Ngoc Nga from Italy, the oldest participant, who won the second prize for her short story “My Father’s Chessboard”.

Poet and writer Nguyen Quang Thieu, Chairman of the Vietnam Writers’ Association and head judge, said the contest carried deep meaning as it was the first time the life of Vietnamese women abroad had been highlighted as the central theme. This was a new and complex topic, yet profoundly moving, he noted, adding that the entries offered readers a deeper understanding of the life of overseas Vietnamese women.

Dr. Phan Bich Thien, President of the Vietnamese Women’s Forum in Europe and head of the organising committee, said the life abroad demands great effort and silent sacrifices from Vietnamese women, and often involves untold struggles. The writing competition provided a wonderful platform for them to share their personal stories of navigating life far from the homeland, she added.

The award ceremony, held at the headquarters of the Hungarian National Assembly, also saw the presence of First Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Matrai Marta./.