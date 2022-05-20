World Vovinam Federation official speaks highly of Vietnam’s SEA Games 31 organisation

Vice Chairman of the World Vovinam (Vietnamese martial arts) Federation and Chairman of the African Vovinam Federation Mohammed Djouadj has expressed his impression with Vietnam’s organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to which he is invited to serve as an international supervisor of the sport at the Games.



After two days of competition, Djouadj said that, in addition to Vietnamese martial artists, the skills of those from other Southeast Asian countries have improved remarkably, with no big difference in levels any more.



He added that Vovinam is currently developing strongly in many countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and America such as Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Algeria, and Senegal. In some nations, Vovinam has occupied even a more important position than other martial arts. The appearance of Vovinam Federations in continents has contributed to bringing the martial arts to a new height, and promoting its image to many countries around the world.



According to Djouadj, when visiting Hanoi, he saw that the Vietnamese Government has done its best to have the successful SEA Games so as to improve the image of Vietnam in the region and the world.



He also said he can feel the warm atmosphere at Hanoi’s Soc Son Gymnasium where audiences cheer martial artists of not only the host but also other countries./.