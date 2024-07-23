World leaders mourn passing of Vietnamese Party General Secretary

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: VNA)

Upon learning of the passing of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, leaders of countries; ruling, communist, partner parties; international organisations and overseas Vietnamese (OV) communities have sent heartfelt messages and letters of condolences to the CPV Central Committee, President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the Vietnamese people and the family of the late leader.

In his message, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed his profound respect for the Party General Secretary's vision of protecting strategic autonomy and promoting governance in Vietnam. He hoped that the late leader’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations in Vietnam and across Southeast Asia.

Chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing said Vietnam has lost an eminent leader, and the Party chief will be remembered by the Vietnamese people with respect and admiration. He said the General Secretary's leadership and contributions have left an indelible mark on the great history of Vietnam.

President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta praised the General Secretary as an exceptional figure in Vietnam's contemporary history, who made significant contributions to the national development and promotion of social values. He noted that under the sound leadership of the Party chief, the bilateral relations between Vietnam and Timor-Leste had made notable progress, especially in investment. Additionally, Timor-Leste has received enthusiastic support from Vietnam in its efforts to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates extended their condolences to President Lam.

General Secretary of the Egyptian Communist Party Salah Adly extended a message of condolences to the CPV Central Committee. Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Egyptian Socialist Party Ahmed Bahaa El-Din Shaaban cabled another message to both the CPV Central Committee and the Vietnamese people.

The Secretariat of the European Left Party Alliance and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Turkey extended condolence messages to the CPV Central Committee.

Additionally, Vice Chairman and standing head of the Cambodian People's Party Youth Union Central Committee Chrun Theravat, the President of the Indian Confederation of Young Leaders; the Communist Youth Association of Switzerland, the Socialist Youth of Venezuela, and the Young Communist League of Nepal sent condolence messages to the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

The President of the World Federation of Trade Unions, the ASEAN Confederation of Employers, the Austrian Trade Union Federation, and the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus also cabled letters and messages of condolences to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour.

The President of the Cambodian Women for Peace and Development Association, the Russian Peace Road Foundation, the Russian Legal Centre for Peace, the Women's International Democratic Federation (WIDF), the Federation of Cuban Women, and the Permanent Secretariat of the ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Organisations sent condolences to the Vietnam Women's Union.

The Confederation of Veterans in South East Asia and the Singapore Armed Forces Veterans' League condoled the Veterans’ Association of Vietnam.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Saleumxay Kommasith, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique Manalo, and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia Penny Wong extended condolences to Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

To express admiration, respect and profound grief for the Party General Secretary, the Vietnamese communities abroad and various Vietnamese associations in Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Germany, Macau (China) also sent condolences and expressed gratitude for his contributions to the cause of national construction, defence and development, including the OV affairs and his sentiments toward OVs.