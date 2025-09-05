Making news
World leaders continue extending National Day congratulations to Vietnam
World leaders from across continents have sent congratulatory messages to Vietnam as the Southeast Asian nation has celebrated its 80th National Day on September 2.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres extended congratulations to Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong and the Vietnamese people.
King Charles III of the United Kingdom sent a congratulatory message to President Luong Cuong and the Vietnamese people, saying that the historic milestone reflects Vietnam’s spiritual strength, cultural traditions, solidarity, resilience, and increasing contributions to the international community. The King highly evaluated and expressed desire to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in biodiversity conservation, climate change response, and environmental protection for future generations.
President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko sent congratulations to Party General Secretary To Lam and State President Luong Cuong. Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin congratulated PM Pham Minh Chinh, while Speaker of the Council of the Republic of Belarus Natalya Kochanova and Speaker of the House of Representatives also extended their greetings to National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.
The Belarusian leaders praised the Communist Party of Vietnam's wise leadership in national liberation and development causes, noting that Party General Secretary Lam’s recent visit to Belarus and recent bilateral meetings between leaders of both sides marked an important milestone that created strong momentum and opened great prospects for elevating the bilateral relations to new strategic heights.
On the occasion, Chairperson of the Belaya Rus political party Olga Chemodanova sent a letter of congratulations to Party General Secretary Lam. In his congratulatory letter to President Luong Cuong, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier highlighted that 2025 marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, underscoring the growing partnership built on constructive spirit and mutual prosperity and peace. He described people-to-people connections as a solid foundation for the relationship, laying stress on the significance of the Vietnam – Germany cooperation amidst global challenges.
Leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party Lars Klingbeil sent a letter of congratulations to General Secretary To Lam, while co-leaders of the Left Party (Die Linke) Ines Schwerdtner and Jan van Aken also sent congratulatory letters to the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.
From Italy, President Sergio Mattarella congratulated President Luong Cuong, affirming that the Vietnam-Italy relations are built on a foundation of trust and cooperation, having become dynamic partners across multiple fields. The Italian leader expressed confidence that this effective and mutually beneficial relationship will continue to be strengthened through joint initiatives contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development regionally and globally, while emphasising the role of EU-ASEAN cooperation.
Spanish King Felipe VI also extended congratulations to President Luong Cuong and the Vietnamese people.
Celebrating the occasion with the Vietnamese State leader, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi praised the traditional friendship between the two countries, expressing hope that President Cuong’s recent visit to Egypt will create impetus for the bilateral ties and strengthen the comprehensive partnership across areas for the benefits of the two countries’ people.
Leaders of the United Arab Emirates, including President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, conveyed their wishes for Vietnam’s continued development and prosperity. Sending a letter of congratulations to PM Pham Minh Chinh, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen described the 80th National Day as a testament to Vietnam’s strength and resilience. She expressed pride in Denmark’s role as a close partner of the country, particularly in green growth, renewable energy, trade, and investment, as well as her desire to further deepen the 55-year-old bilateral partnership.
King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander also sent National Day congratulations to President Luong Cuong. President of the European Council Antonio Costa congratulated the Vietnamese Party leader, affirming that the Vietnamese people have the right to be proud of their achievements as peace, stability, and socio-economic progress have been firmly consolidated. Costa noted that the European Union is honoured to accompany Vietnam since the diplomatic relations was established in 1990, stating that over the past 35 years, the partnership has been continuously strengthened and deeply developed.
From the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro Moros congratulated President Luong Cuong. In his letter, he expressed his admiration and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, describing him as a visionary who defended Vietnam’s right to self-determination. He affirmed that the Vietnam-Venezuela relations transcend diplomatic practice, with the foundation of trust, solidarity, and brotherhood, hoping to further strengthen efforts to consolidate a culture of peace and a multipolar order based on political understanding and constructive dialogue.
Leaders of multiple Venezuelan political parties also sent congratulations to the Party General Secretary To Lam.
Co-Chairs of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) Chung Eui-yong and Mushahid Hussain Sayed congratulated the Vietnamese Party chief, noting that Vietnam has demonstrated its resilience, solidarity, and remarkable progress, becoming an inspiring example of independence, development, prosperity, and international integration over the past eight decades. They praised Vietnam's significant achievements in political, economic, and social progress, as well as its important contributions to peace and stability in the region and the world.
On the occasion, the foreign ministers of the Philippines, Japan, France, Belarus, and Brazil, and the Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) also sent congratulatory messages to the Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs./.