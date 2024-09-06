World leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

World leaders have sent letters and messages of congratulations to Vietnamese Party and State leaders and people on the 79th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, President of Ireland Michael Higgins, President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi cabled congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.



Lam also received congratulatory letters and messages from President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, King of Belgium Philippe, Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and Deputy Emir of the State of Qatar Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader, President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik, President of the State of Palestine and Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Mahmoud Abbas, President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received warm wishes from President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader, PM of Algeria Nadir Larbaoui, PM of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, PM of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, PM of the State of Palestine Mohammed Mustafa, and Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz.



Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev and Chairman of the Mazhilis (Lower House) of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov extended their congratulations to NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.



President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad sent their messages of congratulations to Party General Secretary and President To Lam.



President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe offered congratulations to Party General Secretary and President To Lam, while Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena sent greetings to his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.



The Government of the Republic of Rwanda extended congratulations to the Vietnamese Government and people.



Foreign ministers from many countries sent congratulatory letters and messages to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on this occasion. The well-wishers included Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad of Burkina Faso Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic Roberto Álvarez, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka M.U.M. Ali Sabry, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria Faisal Al-Mekdad./.