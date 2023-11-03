Workshop talks Vietnam-Argentina comprehensive partnership

Among the participants at the November 2 event, part of the activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (October 25, 1973-2023), were Argentinian officials, UNTREF students, and international friends.



Ambassador Duong Quoc Thanh affirmed that over the past half century, the partnership has seen positive developments in all fields, especially politics, economy, trade and culture, through Party and government channels, as well as exchanges between residents, localities and agencies of the two countries.



Regular visits by their high-ranking leaders have helped enhance mutual understanding and deepen mutual political trust, he said, calling the establishment of the comprehensive partnership in 2010 a demonstration of the consolidated and expanded relations.



Notably, the two-way trade has grown spectacularly, reaching 4.8 billion USD last year, up 400% from 2012, making Vietnam the fourth most important trade partner of Argentina in Asia. Meanwhile, Argentina was Vietnam's third largest trade partner in Latin America.



With their potential and position, the two countries would strengthen comprehensive relations for the sake of their peoples, and for peace and development in the region, the diplomat said, expressing his hope that they will soon elevate the relationship to a new level, first building a strategic partnership in the areas where both have strengths.



Participating Argentinian officials praised Vietnam’s position and role in the international arena, and noted their hope for stronger collaboration in the time ahead, especially economy and trade.



On this occasion, the organisers screened a video clip featuring the land and people of Vietnam, as well as its socio-economic achievements./.