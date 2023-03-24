Making news
Workshop looks to promote oveaseas Vietnamese intellectuals' potential
He made the remarks at a workshop held by VUSTA which aims to seek ways to promote the potential of overseas Vietnamese (OV) intellectuals for national construction and development, especially in science and technology capacity development and building national innovation and start-up ecosystems and digital transformation.
Along with the rapid development of the modern scientific and technological revolution, intellectuals have become a particularly important resource, creating the strength and position of each country, Dung said, adding that OV intellectuals are an integral part of the nation who make important contributions to the national construction and defence.
Pham Viet Hung, head of the Department for Economic Relations, Science and Technology under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese said OV intellectuals have been participating directly and extensively in cooperation processes and accompanying the Government in realising the goal of building a government that serves people and businesses as well as meeting the country’s demand in innovative start-ups and issues relating to the fourth Industrial Revolution.
About 300 overseas experts and intellectuals join science and technology activities in Vietnam a year, he said, adding that many OV experts are collaborating or working as advisors to ministries, agencies and localities.
These should be encouraged in the context that the private economy has become an important driving force of the national economy, Hung said.
According to him, it is necessary for ministries, agencies and localities to study and develop a common mechanism for receiving and responding to suggestions from OV experts and intellectuals.
Shortcomings in mobilising OV intellectuals' participation in the country’s development and solutions to encourage them to return home were also touched upon by participants at the workshop./.