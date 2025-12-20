Works starts on Hanoi’s Red River Landscape Boulevard Axis project

A perspective view of the Red River Landscape Boulevard project in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the ground-breaking ceremony on December 19 for the Red River Landscape Boulevard Axis project in Phu Thuong ward, Hanoi.

The project is among the 234 key works and projects being launched, inaugurated or technically opened simultaneously across 34 cities and provinces nationwide to mark the 14th National Party Congress. Its launch contributes to implementing the country’s strategic development orientations while concretising Hanoi’s development goals in the new period.

At the ceremony, the NA Chairman presented the investment approval decision for the Red River Landscape Boulevard Axis project to the chairman of the board of Dai Quang Minh Real Estate Investment JSC, representing the consortium of investors.

Under the master plan, the project has a preliminary total investment of about 855 trillion VND (approximately 21.4 billion USD) and will be implemented under the public–private partnership (PPP) model.

The project will run along the Red River from Hong Ha Bridge to Me So Bridge, spanning 19 communes and wards of Hanoi, with a total study area of around 11,000 hectares. The investment scope includes an 80-kilometre scenic traffic boulevard axis, about 3,300 hectares of landscape parks and recreational spaces, and roughly 2,100 hectares earmarked for land clearance to support urban development.

It is expected to be completed in 2030, coinciding with the centenary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and delegates press buttons to start the project. (Photo: VNA)

The project is divided into four independent components. The first component focuses on the left bank of the Red River, featuring a four- to ten-lane boulevard stretching 35.78 km, a 29-km riverside scenic road, four landscape park clusters totalling about 2,250 hectares, and a 29-km river embankment.

The second component focuses on the right bank of the Red River, comprising an eight- to ten-lane boulevard stretching 44.82 km, a 19-km riverside scenic road, four riverside park clusters covering about 1,004 hectares, and a 30-km embankment system.

The third component involves the construction of an underground metro line along the right bank of the Red River, stretching about 42 km and designed to integrate seamlessly with Hanoi’s urban rail network, ensuring long-term, modern transport connectivity.

The fourth component consists of a resettlement urban area within the overall project, developed in the form of high-rise apartment complexes.

The project is considered to have strategic significance in completing the transport infrastructure network, developing urban space along both banks of the Red River, and shaping a modern, sustainable and symbolic urban landscape for the capital. It is also expected to contribute to the development of the Red River Delta region and the country as a whole./.