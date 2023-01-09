Work started on first public bike service station in Hanoi





By January 20, about 10 bikes will be available at the station. People in the city will be offered a 10-day trial to experience the service before its official operation.

Last year, the Hanoi People’s Committee approved a proposal by the city’s Department of Transport that allows Tri Nam Joint Stock Company to provide public bike service for a 12-month trial.

Under the proposal, the firm will provide 1,000 bikes, 50% of them electric, at 94 locations in the city.

The pilot project is set to cost over 30.3 billion VND (1.22 million USD).

The company will charge 10,000 VND for a 30-minute trip on electric bikes and 5,000 VND for the same duration on normal bicycles.

Full-day rent for the electric bike will be 120,000 VND and half of that for pedal bicycles.

Six downtown districts will be prioritised for the pilot project, namely Ba Dinh, Dong Da, Tay Ho, Hoan Kiem. Thanh Xuan, and Hai Ba Trung./.