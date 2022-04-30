Work begins on President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Phu Quoc

Covering 7.45 hectares in Duong Dong ward, the monument site includes an 18m-tall statue of President Ho Chi Minh, a 63m-long mural sculpture, a memorial space of the President, and other auxiliary facilities.



Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Secretary of the Kien Giang provincial Party Committee Do Thanh Binh said that the work is designed and is built to honor the great service of President Ho Chi Minh – the hero of national liberation and a great man of culture.



On this occasion, Kien Giang inaugurated the Martyrs’ Temple in Phu Quoc city./.