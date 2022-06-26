Making news
Wooden cabinet exporters advised to review activities related to US’s investigation
The recommendation was made given DOC’s fresh announcement on extending the time to submit comments and provide feedback to the case by one week. As such, the new deadline is 5pm of June 30 (Eastern Time) or 4am of July 1 (Vietnam time).
The authority also requested the producers and exporters to study thoroughly the US’s anti-circumvention regulations and investigation procedures.
They were also asked to fully comply with the US side’s request for information provision while working closely with the TRAV during the case settlement.
On May 24, DOC launched a probe to find out whether or not wooden cabinets from Vietnam and Malaysia that include components imported from China are subject to the trade remedies the US is levying on similar products of China.
So far, DOC has initiated investigation for both scope ruling and anti-circumvention requests filed by the petitioner./.