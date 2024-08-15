Women’s unions of Quang Binh, Laos' Khammouane foster ties

The delegations offer incense to President Ho Chi Minh and war heroes (Photo: VNA)

The women's unions of the central province of Quang Binh and the Lao province of Khammouane solidified their partnership on August 14 with the signing of a new cooperation agreement for the 2024-2026 period.

During their talks held in Quang Binh province’s Dong Hoi city, both sides shared insights into the socio-economic development of their respective provinces and the best practices and achievements in their women's union work and movements. They underlined the pivotal role of women in ensuring security, building a borderline of peace and friendship, and strengthening solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.

Reflecting on the success of their 2022-2024 cooperation agreement, they proposed ideas to further enhance bilateral collaboration in the coming years.

Areas of focus include joint efforts to educate and raise awareness of their members and the public about the special friendship and solidarity between the two nations and their women's unions.

They also agreed to collaborate in educating border communities and women on the strict observance of the Vietnam-Laos National Border Delimitation Treaty, as well as in managing and safeguarding border security.

The two sides vowed to continue sharing experience in building strong women's union organisations, managing and utilising financial resources, and supporting women in economic development, starting a business and reducing poverty; and building prosperous, progressive and happy families. They also discussed efforts to contribute to new-style rural development and combat the trafficking of women and children.

The two unions will work together to promote legal migration and registered marriages among women in border areas, prevent early and consanguineous marriages, and strengthen cross-border cooperation. Additionally, they will facilitate exchanges between women's unions of the two provinces and their districts with shared borders, as well as between female entrepreneurs in both provinces.

Earlier, the representatives of Quang Binh and Khammouane provinces offered incense and flowers at the Temple of President Ho Chi Minh and the memorial for the heroes and martyrs of Quang Binh province. They also toured the models on family well-being and environmental sustainability in Mai Thuy commune, Le Thuy district./.