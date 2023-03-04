Women's World Cup trophy arrives in Hanoi

The event marked a historic milestone when the Vietnamese women's football team have qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time.



The capital city is the fourth stop of the trophy on a global tour ahead of the highly anticipated competition set to take place this July.



The tour serves as a crucial prelude to the international sporting event, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The tour began in Japan on February 25, going to the Republic of Korea and the Philippines before Vietnam. It will leave for China on March 9-11.



In all, the trophy will travel to all 32 countries competing at the World Cup before touring the nine Women’s World Cup host cities in the final weeks before the start of the tournament on July 20.



Following the draw last October, Vietnam will be in Group E with defending champions USA, last time's runners-up the Netherlands and a playoff match winner.



They will play all three group matches in New Zealand./.

