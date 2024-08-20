Wives of top Vietnamese, Chinese leaders enjoy tea, Chinese art performances

Professor Peng Liyuan, the wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping (R) hosts tea party for the wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, Ngo Phuong Ly. Photo: VNA

The wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, Ngo Phuong Ly on August 19 attended a tea party hosted by Professor Peng Liyuan, the wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping.



The party took place within the framework of the ongoing state visit to China of Party General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse at the invitation of Party General Secretary and President Xi and his spouse.



The two first ladies exchanged opinions on and shared about the unique cultural features of the two countries.



Peng recalled the memories and good impressions of her previous visits to Vietnam, and introduced some typical Chinese arts and culture, while Ly shared her feelings about the unique Chinese culture.

On this occasion, they also watched a performance of traditional Chinese arts./.