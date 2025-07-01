Winners of writing/drawing contest on Vietnam’s seas and islands announced

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh presents a certificate of merit and flowers to Bui Thi Thu Minh, head of the Vietnamese Liaison Committee in Europe "For Vietnam's Seas and Islands", President of the Truong Sa Club in Germany. (Photo: VNA)

The liaison board of the “For Vietnam’s Seas and Islands” network in Europe on June 29 held an award ceremony in Berlin for the “For the Homeland’s Seas and Islands” writing and painting contest.



Over five months, the contest received enthusiastic participation, especially from overseas Vietnamese who had visited Truong Sa on homeland sea border trips. Submissions included poems, essays, and paintings expressing love for the seas and islands and deep admiration for the dedication of naval officers protecting Vietnam’s maritime sovereignty.



At the June 29 ceremony, three first prizes worth 500 EUR (586 USD) each were awarded to 17-year-old Do Khanh Linh from Israel for her essay “Grandpa’s Suitcase”; Pham Tuan Anh from Poland for his poem “Island Soldiers”; and Nguyen Duy Dat from France for his painting “Vietnam’s Seas and Islands.” Dat’s artwork was later auctioned, with proceeds donated to the Truong Sa Gratitude Fund to support the families of naval officers and soldiers.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh (first, left) and three first-prize winners of the “For the Homeland’s Seas and Islands” writing and painting contest. (Photo: VNA)

Bui Thi Thu Minh, head of the liaison board and president of the Truong Sa Club in Germany, shared that promotion of the contest involved both online and in-person activities, including community events, school engagements, and social media campaigns. While the number of submissions was modest, the quality and heartfelt messages of the entries far exceeded expectations.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh congratulated the winners and praised the contest as a meaningful cultural initiative, especially during the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic relations. He emphasised the contest's role in fostering patriotism and a sense of responsibility among young overseas Vietnamese./.