Winners of Vietnam art photo contest honoured in Hanoi
Hosted by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) and sponsored by the International Federation of Photographic Art (Fédération internationale de l'art photographique, FIAP) and the Image Without Frontier (Image sans Frontière - ISF), this was a practical activity to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnam's photography (March 15, 1953 – 2023).
Speaking at the ceremony, VAPA Chairwoman Tran Thi Thu Dong said the biennial contest has become an attractive event for photographers around the world.
According to Dong, over 10,000 entries by 1,073 photographers from 32 countries and territories around the world were submitted to the contest, which opened for six months starting September 12, 2022 with four topics: colour freedom, monochrome freedom, children and ideas.
Vietnamese photographers won 45 prizes at the event, including four gold medals.
As many as 360 excellent photos were selected for the exhibition at the Temple of Literature, Dong said.
She added that the exhibition serves as a cultural exchange programme among countries, contributing to further strengthening international solidarity for peace, friendship and development./.