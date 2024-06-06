Winners of “Technology with Heart” photo, video contest awarded

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (second, right) and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh (centre) hand over prizes to the winners at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The contest, a joint initiative between the VNA and the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), aims to spread positive images on the theme of people and technology, toward building a digital society where communities are better served, happier and wealthier, and stay safer thanks to scientific knowledge and products.



These works have touched the hearts of viewers with storytelling skills and impressive imagery, Trang said, adding that they have demonstrated that technology not only is an indispensable part of daily activities now but also brings people closer together.



She emphasised that with the sense of responsibility and continuous creativity to bring positive values to the society, the VNA and Viettel will continue to collaborate in future programmes.



The award, the first of its kind in Vietnam to honour photos and video clips capturing how technology intertwines with life, attracted over 800 works from more than 318 authors since its launch in January. The entries include nearly 1,700 photos and 87 video clips.



The jury selected 32 outstanding works for the awards, with the categories of single photo, photo series, and video clip.



According to the jury, the majority of the entries closely adhere to the theme, showcasing the application and utilisation of technology in daily activities across various sectors such as health care, education, industry and agriculture. Notably, they capture moments in all corners of the country, ranging from mountainous regions to plains, and from urban to rural and island settings. Selected works from the contest can be viewed online at https://trienlam.congnghetutraitim.com/./.