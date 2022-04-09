Winners of Golden Dragon Awards 2022 announced

The Golden Dragon Awards 2022 winners include the top 10 foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) in green growth and top 50 outstanding FIEs in Vietnam in 2021.

Standard Chartered Bank, Deloitte, Citi Vietnam, KPMG, Honda, Zamil Steel, Prudential, Amway, Grab, Oppo Vietnam and GreenFeed Vietnam also won the awards.

An award ceremony was jointly held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Tap Chi Kinh Te Vietnam (VnEconomy) - Vietnam Economic Times – in Ho Chi Minh City on April 8.

The enterprises are the pioneers in innovation, green transition and the application of digital technology in production, businesses and corporation administration.

Organisers received more than 600 nominations and registrations for the awards. Through two rounds of survey and selection, the awards honoured the top 10 and top 50 outstanding FIEs in the six industry groups of processing and manufacturing; digital technology and digital services; financial services and insurance; development of infrastructure, industrial parks, and real estate; education and health care; and agriculture and food and beverages./.