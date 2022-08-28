Winners of ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Award 2022 named

They are 10 individuals and 11 organisations from 10 ASEAN member countries and China and Japan, honoured for their outstanding contributions to volunteer activities.

The awarding ceremony was part of the ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Forum and ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Award, jointly organised by the National Committee for Youth of Vietnam (NCYV) and the Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU).

First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Bui Quang Huy expressed his gratitude for individuals, organisations and clubs’ contributions to volunteer activities for the communities, as well as to solidarity, peace and development in each country and the ASEAN Plus region.

He said that agencies in charge of youth affairs in ASEAN Plus countries will pay attention to considering and studying proposals and initiatives of youths and provide support to make them come true./.