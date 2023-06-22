Winners of 17th National Press Awards announced

They included eight A, 24 B, 46 C and 45 consolation prizes, which had been selected from 157 entries.



A group of journalists from VietnamPlus – the online newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) won one A prize, and three others from the VNA claimed one B prize – the highest in the category of press photo.



Earlier, the judging panel said the entries fully and profoundly reflected the political, socio-economic and cultural affairs, defence, security and foreign relations of the country last year. Many works have shown in-depth analysis, critical perspectives, and positive social impact, displaying professionalism, attractiveness, and the spirit of modern journalism.



This is the noblest award honouring outstanding press works and journalists each year./.