Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Winners of 17th National Press Awards announced

As many as 123 outstanding works of the 17th National Press Awards were honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 21 - Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

They included eight A, 24 B, 46 C and 45 consolation prizes, which had been selected from 157 entries.

A group of journalists from VietnamPlus – the online newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) won one A prize, and three others from the VNA claimed one B prize – the highest in the category of press photo.

Earlier, the judging panel said the entries fully and profoundly reflected the political, socio-economic and cultural affairs, defence, security and foreign relations of the country last year. Many works have shown in-depth analysis, critical perspectives, and positive social impact, displaying professionalism, attractiveness, and the spirit of modern journalism.

This is the noblest award honouring outstanding press works and journalists each year./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Read more

Top