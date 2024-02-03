Windsurf Mui Ne Fun Cup sets sail in Binh Thuan

The windsurfers from numerous countries and territories like Japan, Singapore, Russia, France and Spain will participate in the men and women’s professional and amateur categories and compete in the W-shaped track of 2,800-metre downwind slalom race.

The annual tournament has been organised by Jibe’ Beach Club and the local authorities since 2000, and has become more popular and made Mui Ne beach one of the most popular water sports destinations in Asia.

The competition is hoped to facilitate Vietnam’s windsurfing and promote Binh Thuan province as a destination for tourism and sea sports.



It is also viewed as an opportunity for Vietnamese athletes to test their skills with their foreign peers./.