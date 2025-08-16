Wildlife rescued back to nature in Lam Dong

The Nam Cat Tien Protection Forest Management Board in the central province of Lam Dong has coordinated with relevant agencies and local authorities to release two rare wild animals back into nature, contributing to biodiversity conservation and raising public awareness of wildlife protection.

Rescued wildlife returned to the wild in Lam Dong (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Huu Phoi’s family in Quang Tin commune on August 10 found a stump-tailed macaque (Macaca arctoides) wandering in their backyard in an exhausted state. They promptly informed the authorities and gave it temporary care. After its health recovered, the family handed it over to local authorities.

On August 12, forest rangers and the Nam Cat Tien protection forest management board released the macaque back into the wild. The species is listed in Group IIB of rare and endangered forest animals under Government Decree No. 06/2019/ND-CP.

Earlier, on August 7, a pygmy slow loris (Nycticebus pygmaeus) found by a local resident in Quang Tin commune was also handed over to the authorities and released in compartment 1605 of the Nam Cat Tien protection forest. The pygmy slow loris is in Group IB of the list of rare and endangered forest animals and plants given the highest level of protection in Vietnam.

The management board praised the voluntary handover of rare wild animals by locals, calling it a meaningful action that should be expanded to protect endangered species from extinction. The board is managing nearly 14,200 ha of forest land./.