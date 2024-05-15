Wildlife conservation film calls on public to report crimes against animals

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

The Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV), a Vietnamese non-governmental organisation dedicated to the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking and consumption, has released a film calling on the public to join in wildlife protection by reporting crimes to its hotline 1800-1522.

The film was produced with the fund from the US Agency for International Development (USAID)'s Saving Threatened Wildlife project and the Humane Society International Australia.

The film features a regular workday of staff at the ENV’s Wildlife Protection Department. They receive information provided by people across the country about suspected cases of wildlife crime and then transfer the information to relevant authorities.

The staff are busy with working, which helps reflect the close coordination between the ENV and law enforcement agencies in joint efforts to curb wildlife crimes.

In the last scene of the film, the staff at the Wildlife Protection Department are happy to know that wildlife violators are arrested with exhibits seized. They call on the public to continue providing them with information via the hotline 1800-1522.

The film has aired on 54 local television channels across the country and is set to be available on the social network pages of the ENV and its partners.

Operating for nearly 20 years, the ENV’s Wildlife Protection Department has seen significant changes in public awareness of wildlife protection.

It now receives information about nine cases of wildlife crime a day. Last year, it received 2,199 notifications which helped authorities to rescue 2,514 wild animals./.