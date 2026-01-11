Wildlife conservation creates green livelihoods at Ben En National Park

Three macaque species of the genus Macaca have been recorded in the wild. Photo: VNA

Ben En National Park in the central province of Thanh Hoa has implemented a wide range of scientific studies and conservation projects aimed at safeguarding biodiversity, particularly rare and endangered wildlife species.



These initiatives have enabled the park’s management board to identify species composition, population sizes, distribution patterns, and key threats, thereby laying a solid foundation for effective conservation strategies, especially for endemic species listed in Vietnam’s Red Book.



Many of the projects have delivered tangible results, contributing not only to the protection of wildlife at risk of extinction but also to the development of eco-tourism. By attracting visitors to the park, conservation efforts have helped create additional jobs and generate sustainable livelihoods for local communities, reinforcing the park’s role in biodiversity preservation and green economic development.



In recent years, the park has surveyed rodent species and created conservation and use plans for economically valuable ones (2022–2024), undertook a comprehensive study of amphibians, researched the biological traits, captive breeding methods, and conservation strategies for the lesser mouse-deer (2023–2026), and a project to survey the macaque species at the Ben En National Park (2019–2022).



The macaque conservation project stands out as a notable example. Under the initiative, the park’s management board organised capacity-building courses for 54 officials from 10 communes in core and buffer zones. In parallel, 34 communication workshops were held for around 1,700 residents, alongside the signing of forest and macaque protection commitments. Some 1,000 posters introducing macaque species were distributed to local communities and visitors.



Under the project, three macaque species of the genus Macaca were recorded in the wild. The project also contributed to positive changes in community awareness, with residents voluntarily handing over macaques and other wildlife to rescue teams, thereby supporting biodiversity conservation.



Beyond field surveys, the Centre for Biodiversity Conservation and Forest Environmental Services under the park’s management board is currently rescuing and caring for 15 wildlife species, including rare animals such as stump-tailed macaques, peafowl, and keeled box turtle (Cuora mouhotii). Rescued animals are rehabilitated, assessed for survival skills, and released back into natural forests when conditions permit. Select species are also bred in captivity to support conservation objectives and livelihood models for local people.



Tran Van Hung, deputy director of the centre, noted that all rescued animals are handed over voluntarily by residents. After a period of care and behavioural assessment, animals deemed fit are released to their natural habitats.



Alongside conservation activities, the park continues to promote awareness campaigns to discourage illegal hunting and to mobilise the community's participation in wildlife protection. It is also calling on international organisations to engage in conservation cooperation, investment programmes, and research initiatives to support rescue, rehabilitation, and rewilding efforts.



According to Nguyen Dinh Hieu, deputy director of the park’s management board, the park has successfully conserved numerous rare wildlife species while developing new economic models that provide jobs and improve incomes for residents. Moving forward, the park will continue implementing scientific projects and strengthening the community's awareness in buffer zones about the value of biodiversity.



The Ben En National Park covers over 14,000 hectares across several communes in Thanh Hoa province and is home to 1,417 vascular plant species and 1,536 wildlife species, many of which are classified as rare and endangered under national and international conservation lists./.