Whale frequents Nha Trang bay, authorities strengthen protection measures

A whale is spotted in Nha Trang bay. (Photo published by VNA)

A large whale was spotted on August 7 near Hon Mun island in Nha Trang bay, the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, drawing crowds of tourists and locals.

This marks the third time the animal whale has been sighted in the waters since July 28, which scientists say signals improving marine health.

According to Dam Hai Van, Director of the Nha Trang Bay Management Board, initial observations suggest the animal is a Bryde’s whale (Balaenoptera edeni), a rare and ecologically valuable species protected under Vietnam law and listed in Appendix II of CITES.

Tran Van Phu, head of Nha Trang’s tourist boat station, called the sighting an important ecological event, reflecting the bay’s recovery. Visitors showed excitement at witnessing the rare natural spectacle, though he warned that close approaches, noise, or chasing can harm the whale’s health and behaviour.

To safeguard the animal and the bay’s ecosystem, the Management Board has ordered strict compliance with protection rules. Tourist boats must stay at least 100 meters away, avoid crowding, and never pursue, block, or separate whales. Vessels should slow down, minimise noise, and turn off engines when observing. Low-flying drones are banned, as the Bryde’s whale rely on low-frequency sound for navigation and communication, which can be disrupted by engine or device noise.

Authorities also urged increased public awareness campaigns for locals, tourists, and boat operators, stressing the legal consequences of violations. They encourage prompt reporting of whale sightings or other rare marine species for coordinated protection.

It remains unclear whether the three sightings involved the same whale or different individuals. Officials view the repeated appearances as a hopeful sign that nature is responding positively to conservation efforts./.