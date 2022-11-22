Well-known historian, publisher sign copyright agreement  

The Ho Chi Minh City-based Tre (Youth) Publishing House has signed an exclusive copyright deal with well-known historian Nguyen Dinh Dau, writer of many books and documents on Vietnamese history and culture.



The deal grants the printer exclusive rights to publish and sell all of Dau’s works.



The publisher will soon release four books written, compiled and edited by Dau.



These books feature the history of the South’s development in different periods from the 19th century until the 20th. Southern people, particularly farmers, and their contributions to the fight against the French colonialists, are featured.



Trẻ Publishing House has released eight publications by Dau, including Tap Ghi Su Dia Viet (Records on History and Geography of Vietnam) in 2020.



The 232-page book is on the history and geography of Vietnam.



It consists of historical events and characters as well as geographical documents from the 20th century which Dau collected for several years.



Dau’s articles about Sai Gon, now Ho Chi Minh City, and on Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) are also included.



Dau’s books help readers, particularly young people, learn more about Southern culture and lifestyle through the region’s history, according to the publisher’s director Phan Thi Thu Ha.



Born in 1920 in Hanoi, Dau graduated from the Bach Nghe(Polytechnic) School in 1941 and Sorbonne University in Paris in 1953.



He returned to HCM City in 1955 and worked as a high school teacher of history and geography.



Since 1960, he has focused on research on the history and geography of Vietnam, and published several articles in local newspapers and magazines.



Dau released more than 40 books, including Viet Nam Quoc Hiuu và Cuong Vuc – Hoang Sa, Truong Sa (Vietnam's Official Names and Territories – Hoang Sa, Truong Sa) in 2013.



He won the Tran Van Giau Prize in 2005 and Phan Chau Trinh prize in 2008, the country’s prestigious awards for research works in different fields such as history, geography and culture.



He owns a collection of many maps of Vietnam, especially more than 3,000 ancient maps of the country’s sovereignty rights over Truong Sa and Hoang Sa./.