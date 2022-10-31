Making news
Welcome ceremony with cannon salute held for Vietnamese Party leader in China
The ceremony at the Great Hall of the People was chaired by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, and attended by many Chinese high-ranking officials.
As the cars of the Vietnamese Party leader and the Vietnamese delegation marched into the site, 21-gun salute was fired.
The Vietnamese and Chinese Party leaders posed for photos together and reviewed the guards of honour.
Following the ceremony, they held talks./.