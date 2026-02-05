Welcome ceremony held for Vietnamese Party chief in Vientiane

General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (R) receives General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee To Lam in Vientiane on February 5, 2026. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith hosted an official welcome ceremony on February 5 morning for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation who are on a State visit to Laos.



Organised at the Presidential Palace in Vientiane, the ceremony was also attended by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.



General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee To Lam (R) and General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith review the guard of honour. Photo: VNA

During the visit, General Secretary To Lam is scheduled to hold talks with senior leaders of the Lao Party and State to comprehensively exchange views on the situation of each Party and country, review bilateral cooperation in recent years, and agree on major orientations for relations in the new stage of development.



The Vietnamese Party leader will also witness the signing of important cooperation documents between ministries, agencies and localities, providing a legal framework and fresh impetus for deeper, more substantive and effective bilateral cooperation.



A key focus of the visit is to further concretize the notion of “strategic cohesion,” agreed by General Secretary To Lam and Lao General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith in December 2025 as a step toward elevating the bilateral ties to a higher level.



General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee To Lam, along with other key leaders of the two countries. Photo: VNA

Taking place at the outset of the new leadership term in both countries, the visit carries a special orientation significance, demonstrating strong political determination to align strategic vision with concrete action programmes and to translate development aspirations into tangible results. It is expected to provide a solid political foundation for further deepening Vietnam–Laos relations, enhancing their effectiveness and sustainability in line with the special nature of special relationship and the trust and expectations of the two countries' people.



Earlier the same day, immediately after arriving in Vientiane, General Secretary To Lam, PM Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation laid a wreath at the Monument of the Unknown Soldiers in Vientiane, paying tribute to the fallen heroes of the Lao people who sacrificed their lives for the liberation, protection and development of Laos./.