Welcome ceremony held for Lao officers, soldiers joining National Day parade

A welcome ceremony was held at Cau Treo International Border Gate in the central province of Ha Tinh on August 16 for a delegation from the Lao People’s Army who came for training and participating in a military parade for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day of Vietnam (September 2).



The 120-strong delegation then travelled to Hanoi, where they will proceed to the gathering area in preparation for participating in the parade training programmes.

This is the second time this year that the Lao People’s Army has sent a delegation to participate in parades celebrating Vietnam’s major anniversaries. Earlier, they took part in the parade marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025)./.