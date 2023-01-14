WEF 2023 - Chance for Vietnam to share vision, experience with international community

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 will be a chance for Vietnam to share with the international community its vision on common efforts in settling emerging global challenges, as well as Vietnam's policies and experience in international integration and socio-economic development, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, told Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the forum.



The diplomat said that the event will also offer a chance for Vietnam to call for investment and resources from international organisations, economic groups and investment funds in the world and Switzerland in particular.



Ambassador Mai highlighted that amid numerous crises and challenges in the world political and economic situation, Vietnam has emerged and been recognised by the world as a bright spot in the region and the world, not only for its strong commitment and consistent implementation of green transition, energy transformation, digital transformation for post-pandemic recovery, and sustainable development, but it also for the country’s impressive performance.



The country’s GDP expanded 8.02% in 2022, the highest in the past 12 years, with the scale of the economy exceeding 400 billion USD for the first time, ranking 30th globally.



Vietnam stood at the 23rd position in the world in terms of the trade scale and has become the largest ASEAN trade partner of three economic centres, namely the US, China, and the EU.



Vietnamese economic growth in 2023 is forecast to reach 6.3%, leading Southeast Asian nations, she noted.



According to Ambassador Mai, the WEF 2023, slated for January 16-20 in Davos, Switzerland, is taking place when the world is facing plenty of challenges, such as a cost-of-living crisis, economic recession, economic decline, climate crisis, disruption caused by climate change, a food crisis, and increasing social polarisation. Along with these issues, many problems are deepening divisions and dividing the geopolitical landscape.



The goal of the meeting, in the words of Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, is to discuss ways to address fragmentation and increasing trust erosion at both global and national levels through increasing ties between governments and businesses, thereby enabling a strong and sustainable recovery.



This year's meeting agenda focuses on solutions and public-private partnerships which can deal with the world's most pressing challenges, whilst encouraging world leaders to work together on issues relating to energy, climate and nature, investment, trade, infrastructure, advanced technology, employment, skills, as well as social and health issues, along with geopolitical cooperation in a multipolar world.



Ambassador Mai said that Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha will attend the event from January 16-17, which will be the first trip abroad by Ha since he took office.



Ha will give speeches at discussions on food and water security, and this represents a good stepping stone to draw the attention of the international community on food security before the country hosts the fourth Global Conference on Sustainable Food System in April.



In addition, the Deputy PM will co-chair a Vietnam-WEF global business forum which will focus on green and creative transformation.



During his stay, Ha will hold a number of bilateral meetings, including those with Prof. Schwab; Achim Steiner, Administrator of the UN Development Programme (UNDP); and Axel van Trotsenburg, Managing Director of Operations of the World Bank (WB).



Ambassador Mai said that since Vietnam and the WEF set up their relations in 1989, leaders of the two sides have paid great attention to bolstering the ties across all fields.



Vietnam has attended the WEF at a high level, including the Prime Minister level at four WEF Annual Meetings in Davos, the same level at four WEFs on ASEAN, she said, adding that the country hosted the WEF ASEAN Summit in 2018, the first WEF-Mekong Conference in 2016, and the WEF East Asia Conference in 2010.



In line with the COVID-19 pandemic containment efforts, the two sides held the first National Strategic Dialogue in 2021 with the aim of strengthening the public-private partnership as a key driver in the comprehensive recovery and sustainable and inclusive development plan.



The two sides are also working for the signing of a Vietnam-WEF cooperation agreement in the new period, creating a framework for deeper and more extensive partnership.



The Vietnamese side always highly values the WEF's recommendations and cooperation with Vietnamese Government agencies in the fields of sustainable development, digital transformation, and innovation, she said, underlining that the country hopes that the WEF will continue to assist Vietnam by offering access to advanced knowledge and resources in order to serve the sustainable development goals and make effective use of new growth drivers.



Deputy PM Ha's participation at the WEF 2023 manifests the efforts of Vietnam - a dynamically developing country, a reliable friend and partner, and a responsible member of the international community which is ready to engage itself in the settlement of global challenges, Ambassador Mai stated./.