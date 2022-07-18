WB eyes to boost partnership with Vietnam

Axel van Trotsenburg, the World Bank (WB) Managing Director of Operations is paying an official visit to Vietnam on July 18-19, during which he will discuss future cooperation between the bank and Vietnam and areas it will support the country in the next 4-5 years, with Vietnamese leaders.



Trotsenburg is scheduled to have meetings with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang, and Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong.



He will also meet with officials of Vietnamese Party and Government agencies to discuss the country’s roadmaps to tackle climate change, energy transition, and other crucial development issues; and have working sessions with representatives of the Vietnamese private sector, and scholars.



Trotsenburg met with PM Chinh in November 2021 at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, and in May 2022 in Washington DC.



“The World Bank has a productive, long-term partnership with the Government of Vietnam”, the WB Managing Director of Operations said, noting that he looks forward to continuing discussions about how the WB can support Vietnam’s aspiration to reach

high income status and help the country address some of its key development challenges such as climate change and the energy transition.



Trotsenburg assumed his position as of the WB Managing Director of Operations on October 1, 2019. In this role, he oversees the Bank’s operational program and ensures that the Bank’s delivery model continues to meet the needs of client countries. He also builds support and mobilizes financial resources across the international community for efforts to assist low and middle-income countries./.