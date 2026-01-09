Wartime bomb safely detonated in Tuyen Quang

The device, which still had its detonator intact, was discovered by residents along the Lo River in Bac Muc hamlet, Ham Yen commune. (Photo: VNA)

A bomb left over from the war was safely destroyed in the northern province of Tuyen Quang on January 8, local authorities said.

The device, which still had its detonator intact, was discovered by residents along the Lo River in Bac Muc hamlet, Ham Yen commune. The discovery was reported on January 7 after locals spotted a suspicious object near the riverbank.

Competent forces identified the device as a bomb dropped by the US Air Force during the war. Measuring approximately 20 cm in diameter and 80 cm in length, the bomb posed a serious safety risk due to its live detonator and the potential for detonation if disturbed.

On January 8, engineering units transported the bomb to a designated demolition site in line with safety regulations. The disposal operation was completed successfully the same day, ensuring the safety of personnel involved and nearby communities./.