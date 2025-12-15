Ward- and commune-level comprehensive digital transformation ecosystem launched

The comprehensive digital transformation ecosystem for ward- and commune-level administrations launched at TechFest Vietnam 2025. (Source: TechFest Vietnam 2025)

CMC Group unveiled a comprehensive digital transformation ecosystem for ward- and commune-level administrations, marking a significant step towardd modernising grassroots governance.



The launch was made at the National Innovation Startup Festival 2025 (TechFest Vietnam 2025), held in Hanoi on December 12-14. It is part of efforts to realise the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.



The solution is designed not merely to digitise administrative procedures, but to restructure how local administrations operate, aligning with the national vision of a digital government that is leaner, more transparent and more efficient, with data and digital technologies at its core.



According to CMC, the ecosystem aims to build unified operational capacity at the grassroots level, reduce information delays and improve public service quality. It is structured around three key pillars.



The first pillar, digital administration, focuses on modernising internal governance toward a “paperless office.” The second pillar, digital society, places citizens at the centre by enhancing two-way interaction with local authorities. Meanwhile, the third pillar, digital economy, supports local economic development by helping authorities manage supply and demand, businesses, household enterprises, labour and essential services. It also facilitates broader market access for local products, including OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items and agricultural specialties, contributing to sustainable, data-driven growth.



CMC said the core value of the ecosystem lies in improving state management efficiency, optimising resources and establishing a shared, interconnected digital data infrastructure - key foundations for a service-oriented and development-enabling government.



Speaking at TECHFEST 2025, CMC Chairman Nguyen Trung Chinh highlighted the pioneering role of private technology enterprises in systematic innovation. He noted that the ward- and commune-level digital ecosystem is designed to bring technology into real-world application, delivering tangible benefits to people at the grassroots./.