War veterans, former youth volunteers and militia members - a source of inspiration for nation: Party chief

Party General Secretary To Lam receives war or peace, war veterans, former youth volunteers and militia members in Hanoi on April 9 (Photo: VNA)

Whether in times of war or peace, war veterans, former youth volunteers and militia members have remained a key force and a steadfast support for the Party, the Government, and people, Party General Secretary To Lam has stated.



Addressing a meeting with a delegation of war veterans, former youth volunteers and militia members who who took part in the resistance war against the US in Hanoi on April 9, the Party chief expressed the profound gratitude and utmost respect of the Party and State for their immense, enduring, and silent contributions and sacrifices for national liberation and people’s happiness.



He emphasised that that current and future generations will forever remember their sacrifices. Though the war is in the past, their noble qualities continue to shine through in daily life, said the Party leader, adding that despite old ages and the scars of war, they remain steadfast in their dedication and serve as a powerful source of inspiration.

The leader described war veterans, former youth volunteers and militia members as a living symbols of courage, resilience, optimism, and unwavering faith in the nation’s future.



They have brought the spirit of “determined to fight and win” and “rapid, bold” momentum that they showed in the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign to their work and daily life, not only writing new heroic chapters in peacetime but also preserving the core values that form the strength of the Vietnamese nation, he said, stressing that they remain a true source of pride for the Vietnamese army and people.



General Secretary Lam praised the efforts by the Vietnam Veterans Association, Vietnam Association of Former Youth Volunteers, and militia forces nationwide in fostering revolutionary ideals among the youth, honouring wartime contributions, and implementing the Party’s “gratitude and remembrance” policies, ensuring that no one is forgotten or left behind.



He affirmed that caring for those who rendered services to the revolution and nation has always been a top political priority. The legal framework for preferential treatment continues to improve with provisions including 100% health insurance, housing support, free medical treatment, vocational training, concessional loans, and care for the families of veterans, he noted.



Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Particularly, Resolution No. 42-NQ/TW issued on November 24, 2023 set the goal that by 2030, 100% of national contributors and their families will enjoy an above-average standard of living with full material and spiritual support. Preferential allowances will be raised to the highest level within the social policy system. Hundreds of thousands of gratitude houses have been built across the country, he said.



The General Secretary underscored that true appreciation is not only shown through policy but also in the awareness and actions of the current generation. Those blessed with peace and development must uphold and pass on revolutionary traditions, live and work with purpose, and strive to honour the sacrifices of their predecessors, he underlined.



He highlighted that 2025 is a pivotal year - a time to accelerate the implementation of the 13th National Party Congress Resolution and prepare for the 14th National Party Congress. Vietnam aims to become a modern, industrialised nation with upper-middle-income status by 2030, and a high-income, developed country by 2045 - the centenary of both the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the nation, he said, stressing the need for an utmost trust, efforts, determination and mettle of the entire Party, people and armed forces.



He outlined three key strategic tasks - safeguarding the peaceful and stable nation; achieving development goals for 2030 and 2045; and improving the living standards of all citizens. These goals require unity, labour, creativity, and collective national effort. The Party and State are committed to ensuring prosperity, equality, freedom, healthcare, education, and well-being for all.



The Party leader expressed confidence that veterans, wherever they may be, will continue to contribute through their love, responsibility, wisdom, and creativity. They will remain vital in educating the younger generation, reinforcing national solidarity, and promoting Vietnamese cultural values - a powerful driving force for the country’s development and prosperity.



Earlier the same day, the delegation of veterans, former youth volunteers and militia members laid wreaths at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the Monument for Heroic Martyrs in Hanoi./.