War reporters and Great 1975 Spring Victory: Witnesses to history

Tank 846 of the Liberation Army enters the Independence Palace, 30 April 1975, photographed by journalist Tran Mai Huong.

It was the Việt Nam Thông tấn xã (Vietnam News Agency – VNA) that first published the triumphant news the nation had longed and fought to hear for over three decades. In that unforgettable moment, yellow-star-emblazoned red flags fluttered above every street, office building, and home.

The first dispatches – news reports, photos, and eyewitness accounts – came from reporters of the VNA and Thông tấn xã Giải Phóng (Liberation Press Agency - LPA). Their coverage swiftly swept across the country and reached global audiences, capturing with the historic moments of the nation’s victory against the US, the fall of the US-backed Saigon regime, and the collapse of Washington’s “Vietnamisation” strategy.

Photos and headlines that made history

According to veteran journalist Tran Mai Huong, it was the early hours of April 30, 1975, when the spearhead of Vietnam’s Army Corps 2 surged towards the heart of Saigon. Huong and his colleagues were already on the move, crossing the major highway bridge over the Dong Nai River at dawn. At multiple points along the road, the journalists’ jeep had to hug the flanks of an advancing tank, weaving between armoured columns to avoid crossfire from the enemy. The tanks led the charge, followed by armoured vehicles and infantry carriers, all flanked by 130mm field guns providing fire support. The long convoy thundered directly toward the Independence Palace.

The VNA team reached the palace just as the first tanks smashed through its gates. Huong leapt from the vehicle, camera in hand. Before him, Tank 846 charged through the shattered iron gates. The journalist’s instinct took over, he raised his camera and captured a single frame. That photo was later named, “Liberation Army Tank Enters Independence Palace, Noon, April 30, 1975.”

“Priority went to the photojournalists, and I, as a journalist, was only given two rolls of film,” Huong recalled. “By the time we reached the palace, I had just 13 frames left. But when I saw that tank and the flag waving in victory, I knew I had to preserve that moment. I pressed the shutter once, then sent the roll back to Hanoi.”

According to him, the photo was then widely published across Vietnam and picked up by international news agencies, becoming a symbol of the April 30 Victory Day. Huong said he did not see the iconic photo until more than a year later, when he returned to his agency in Hanoi.

Approaching from the western axis of advance, a team from the LPA, led by journalist Nguyen Thanh Ben, entered Saigon via the districts of Hoc Mon and Go Vap. What they encountered was a city alive with jubilation. Waves of cheers echoed from both sides of the streets as columns of liberation troops rolled past, accompanied by stirring music blasting from radios turned up to full volume.

“Once we reached Saigon, Chin Thep took us straight to his home on Cach Mang Street (now Nguyen Van Troi, in Phu Nhuan district),” Ben recalled. “After a quick reunion with his family, he jumped on his Vespa and took me on a whirlwind tour around Tan Son Nhat Airport; at a crossroads, a tank still smouldered, and every now and then, deafening bangs from unexploded shells were heard.”

He said their journey continued through the Bay Hien textile zone, past the Ben Thanh Market, and down Tran Hung Dao Street into the Cho Lon area.

That evening, back to Chin Thep’s home, Ben remembered sitting down to write his report, titled “Saigon May Gio Dau Giai Phong” (Saigon: The First Hours of Liberation). On the rooftop, the entire news team, including radio operators, worked non-stop and took turns cranking a hand-powered generator to transmit the report back to their base in Tay Ninh. “Sweat streamed down our faces and pooled on the generator,” he said.

Ben noted that Dao Tung, who commanded the editorial post in Tay Ninh, ensured the report reached Hanoi without delay. By 8pm that night, Ben heard his own words being read on the national radio. “That moment hearing my story broadcast, it’s hard to describe the feeling,” he said.

The war correspondents of the VNA and VPA stood on the news frontlines, documenting what would become one of the greatest victories in Vietnam’s struggle against foreign aggressors, the liberation of the South and the reunification of the nation.

In the hours and days following the news of liberation, an unrelenting stream of reports flowed in. News flashes were transmitted by Morse code and teletype, while thousands of photos – vivid, unfiltered records of Saigon’s early days after the liberation – were dispatched to Hanoi by air and telephoto transmission, finding their way into the hands of domestic newspapers, broadcasters, and international news agencies. Despite being two separate entities on paper, the LPA and the VNA operated as one seamless organisation throughout the war until the victory day.

Journalists turning the page with the nation

As night fell on April 30, 1975, VNA and LPA journalists, many embedded within the advancing liberation forces, converged in Saigon with a profound sense of elation.

To ensure the uninterrupted flow of information, they swiftly returned to their typewriters and transmission lines, with their reports detailing the liberation and the handover of key institutions. All roads of information from every military division, bureau, and regional desk led to the makeshift headquarters in Tay Ninh. There, under the direction of Editor-in-Chief Dao Tung, all reporters, editors, and technicians available worked around the clock to process and dispatch the latest developments to Hanoi.

On May 24, 1976, under the directive of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Secretariat, the VNA and LPA were officially merged, forming a unified national news organisation under the name Việt Nam Thông tấn xã. Less than a year later, on May 12, 1977, the Standing Committee of the National Assembly ratified Resolution No. 84/NQ-QHK6, formally renaming it Thông tấn xã Việt Nam (Vietnam News Agency – VNA) as it is known today.

The war reporters returned to a peaceful homeland and embraced a new chapter of service, chronicling national construction and growth. Among them was Nguyen Sy Thuy, who, following the liberation, was assigned as a resident correspondent in Minh Hai province (now Ca Mau and Bac Lieu provinces). There, he shadowed Deputy Prime Minister Vo Chi Cong, who is also Minister of Agriculture and head of the southern agricultural reform committee, reporting on the immense efforts to improve farming and economic growth across the southern region.

“Though my work kept me far from home and family, I have never once regretted choosing the path of a reporter over remaining in Hanoi to pursue a career in scientific research,” shared the journalist. “To be there, to witness, and to write about the indomitable spirit of our soldiers and people during the war, and the energetic drive to rebuild after liberation – that has been a great honour and pride of a journalist.”

For Tran Mai Huong, who rose through the ranks from frontline correspondent to eventually lead the Vietnam News Agency as its General Director, the privilege of witnessing the defining moment of April 30, 1975 remains the most cherished memory of his professional life. “Wartime reporters,” he said, “are those who record history not with pen alone, but with their own blood amidst the fire of battle.”

“To capture the most truthful and precise accounts of our soldiers’ and people’s heroic resistance across all fronts, reporters of the VNA and the LPA were present at countless battles and enemy raids, many of whom paid the ultimate price with their lives,” recalled the veteran journalist, his voice laced with emotion and pride. “No other news agency has paid such a heavy price: around 260 of our colleagues fell in the line of duty, with cameras in hand, pens still mid-sentence.”

After the war, Nguyen Thanh Ben continued his work at the southern bureau of the VNA until retirement, choosing Ho Chi Minh City as his adopted home. Having lived through five decades of transformation in the once war-scarred city, Ben said today’s HCM City is a modern, grander and much more beautiful metropolis. Skyscrapers rise side by side, the economy flourishes, and the city has become an appealing destination for both domestic and international visitors.

“In these April days, whether in the role of a former frontline reporter or simply as a resident of HCM City, I feel an immense sense of pride and honour. By promoting its dynamism and creativity as well as the dedication of its successive generations, the city is well on its way to becoming a place defined by high living standards, civilisation, modernity, and compassion.”/.