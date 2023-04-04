VWU President appreciates role of Vietnamese women in Laos





Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung said the Vietnamese community in Laos now count over 100,000, about half of them are women. Each Vietnamese association in Laos has committees and sub-committees on women’s affairs.

He added that the Vietnamese and Lao women always stay united together in the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen, head of the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane’s board for women’s affairs, said the movements of Vietnamese women in Laos have kept spreading, contributing to community activities, including charity and popularisation of Vietnamese culture in the community.

She also suggested the VWU allow the establishment of its chapter in Laos.

Nga hoped that Vietnamese women in Laos would become messengers to introduce the Vietnamese culture and people to Lao and international friends in the country, thus contributing to consolidating the great friendship and special loyalty between the two nations.

She vowed to work closely with the two countries’ competent agencies to tackle difficulties met by the Vietnamese women in Laos./.