Making news
Vung Tau city popularises image to Asia-Pacific countries
TGO Secretary General Woo Kyungha and leaders of the Vietnamese cities and provinces of Ho Chi Minh City, Da Lat, Bac Ninh, Da Nang, Hanoi, Hai Phong, Long An, and Vung Tau attended the event.
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Hoang Vu Thanh said the event affords participants a chance to directly explore local tourism products, thus popularising the city’s images to other cities and provinces and Asia-Pacific countries.
Delegates listened to reports on the TPO’s activities, discussed previous regional meetings and upcoming activities, and preparations for the 11th TPO Council’s meeting in the Republic of Korea’s Jeonju city in September.
They also looked into the next venue for Vietnamese members at the conference and tourism promotion projects of member cities.
Representatives from Vung Tau and Da Lat cities gave presentations on "Green Convergence" - the official theme of "Vietnam Tourism Year 2023" with efforts to promote sustainable tourism development in Vietnam.
As part of the event, delegates visited booths showcasing specialties and landmark destinations of Vung Tau city.
As a network of tourism cities in the Asia-Pacific region, TPO was established at the fifth Asian-Pacific City Summit (APCS) in Fukuoka, Japan in 2002. In 2019, Vung Tau city was admitted as its 124th member. To date, Vietnam has eight member cities of this organisation./.