Vung Tau, City by The Sea

The city boasts many clean and beautiful beaches that attract tourists throughout the year.



Bai Sau (Back Beach) is hailed as the most beautiful beach in Vung Tau. It has calm and clear turquoise water, gentle waves, and a harmonious beauty of nature surrounded by ancient casuarina forests, lush green hills, and white sand dunes.





Vung Tau is a diverse tourist city with picturesque landscapes, favorable geographical location, and a mild climate throughout the year. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

While Bai Sau exudes a gentle beauty, Bai Truoc (Front Beach), also known as Tam Duong Beach, offers a livelier atmosphere. It is situated southwest of Vung Tau, resembling a crescent moon when viewed from above, with Tuong Ky and Tao Phung Mountains forming its ends.







Between Bai Truoc and Bai Sau lies Bai Dua (Pineapple Beach also called Lang Du Beach), a tranquil spot where visitors seek serenity and peace. Sheltered by Nghinh Phong Cape, the beach features a long rocky beach and secluded bathing areas with gentle waves due to minimal winds.

Sunrise over Hon Ba Island. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

A must-visit area in Vung Tau is Nghinh Phong Cape, the southernmost point of the city, where there are two large bays with the popular beaches, Bai Sau and Bai Dua. The water there is clean and deep, offering a serene and poetic experience compared to the lively Bai Truoc.







Not far from Nghinh Phong Cape is Hon Ba Island, a small island surrounded by crystal-clear water. During low tide, a pathway emerges, connecting Hon Ba to the mainland. On the island, there is a small temple called Mieu Ba, where locals gather during a full moon and the first day of each lunar month to pray for safe and prosperous sea journeys.



Nghinh Phong Cape is the longest cape in the south of Vung Tau. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP Vung Tau also boasts other popular tourist spots such as Piggie Hill, Christ the King Statue, Vung Tau Lighthouse, Bach Dinh Palace, Green Stone Lake, and the Thich Ca Phat Dai Temple.

Vung Tau captivates not only with its pristine and beautiful natural beaches but also with its delicious seafood, friendly locals, and welcoming atmosphere./.



