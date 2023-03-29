Making news
VUFO hosts chiefs of Vietnamese representative offices abroad
VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga lauded the close and sound collaboration between the agencies and the union so far, particularly in people-to-people exchanges, and hoped the ties will be further strengthened, thus contributing to enhancing Vietnam’s friendship with other nations and improving its position and prestige in the international arena.
On behalf of the 16 diplomats, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu said the three pillars, namely Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy, have made worthy contributions to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, and firmly protected the country's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He highlighted the importance of people-to-people diplomacy and urged increasing cooperation between the Vietnamese representative agencies abroad and VUFO in the field to promote relations between Vietnam and countries worldwide.
The chiefs of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad pledged their determination to fulfill assigned tasks and follow the Party’s and State’s orientations on external relations for the sake of the country and people./.